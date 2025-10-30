State Street Global Advisors Ceases Substantial Holding in Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. ( (AU:DBI) ) has issued an announcement.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. has announced that State Street Global Advisors Trust Company has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of October 28, 2025. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence its market positioning, potentially affecting the strategic decisions and interests of stakeholders involved.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DBI) stock is a Buy with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. stock, see the AU:DBI Stock Forecast page.

More about Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 4,896,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.18B

