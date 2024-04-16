State Street Corporation Takes Stake in Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Regis Resources Limited, acquiring a 5.04% stake with 38,056,310 ordinary shares. The declaration was formalized in a notice on April 12, 2024, as required by Section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001. The details of this significant financial move, including the voting power and relevant interests, were outlined in various annexures accompanying the form.

