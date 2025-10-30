State Street Corporation Ceases to be a Substantial Holder in Austal Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Austal ( (AU:ASB) ) just unveiled an update.

Austal Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders of voting securities in the company as of October 28, 2025. This change in substantial holding may impact Austal’s shareholder structure and could influence future voting outcomes and corporate decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASB) stock is a Hold with a A$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Austal stock, see the AU:ASB Stock Forecast page.

More about Austal

Average Trading Volume: 1,477,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.86B

For an in-depth examination of ASB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue