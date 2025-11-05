State Street Corporation Ceases Substantial Holding in Judo Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Judo Capital Holdings Limited ( (AU:JDO) ) has provided an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding status, as State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders. This change reflects a shift in the voting securities held by State Street, impacting their influence within Judo Capital Holdings Limited.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JDO) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target.

More about Judo Capital Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,989,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.95B



