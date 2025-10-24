State Street Corporation Ceases Substantial Holding in Chalice Mining

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chalice Mining ( (AU:CHN) ) has provided an announcement.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of October 22, 2025. This change in substantial holding could impact Chalice Mining’s shareholder structure and may influence future strategic decisions, reflecting a shift in investor confidence or strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CHN) stock is a Hold with a A$1.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chalice Mining stock, see the AU:CHN Stock Forecast page.

More about Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is known for its involvement in discovering and developing significant mineral deposits, contributing to the supply of essential resources in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,578,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$844.4M

