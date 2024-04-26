State Street Acquires Stake in Megaport Ltd.

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have become a substantial holder in Megaport Limited, with a 5.14% voting power through 8,208,123 ordinary shares as of April 24, 2024. The details of the relevant interests and the registered holders of these shares are specified in several annexures attached to the form. The form, which notes the acquisition and the consideration involved, was signed by authorized signatory Alok Maheshwary on April 26, 2024.

For further insights into AU:MP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.