State Gas Limited Reinforces Commitment to Corporate Governance in 2025 Statement

An announcement from State Gas Ltd. ( (AU:GAS) ) is now available.

State Gas Limited has released its 2025 Corporate Governance Statement, emphasizing its commitment to high governance standards in alignment with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles. The statement outlines the company’s governance policies, including board roles, director election procedures, and diversity initiatives, highlighting a lack of gender diversity in its workforce. This governance framework is designed to ensure transparency and accountability, which are crucial for the company’s long-term sustainability and performance.

State Gas Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of gas resources. The company is committed to high standards of corporate governance, which it views as essential for achieving its strategic objectives and enhancing shareholder value.

