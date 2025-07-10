Starzen to Dispose Treasury Shares as Incentive for Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Starzen Company Limited ( (JP:8043) ) has issued an announcement.

Starzen Company Limited has announced a resolution to dispose of 116,936 treasury shares as restricted stock for its directors and executive officers. This move is part of a remuneration plan designed to align the interests of its leadership with those of shareholders and to incentivize sustainable growth. The disposal is set to occur on August 8, 2025, with a total value of approximately 125.6 million yen, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing corporate governance and stakeholder alignment.

More about Starzen Company Limited

Starzen Company Limited operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of meat products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its corporate value through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 197,960

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen63.03B

