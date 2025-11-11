Starwood Property Trust Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Starwood Property Trust, Inc ( (STWD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Starwood Property Trust, Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a Maryland-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing mortgage loans and other real estate investments across the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates in four main segments: commercial and residential lending, infrastructure lending, real estate property, and real estate investing and servicing.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Starwood Property Trust reported total revenues of $488.9 million, a slight increase from the previous year. The company also noted a net income of $72.6 million attributable to its shareholders, reflecting a decrease compared to the same period last year. The report highlighted the company’s strategic focus on expanding its property segment, which saw significant growth in assets.

Key financial metrics from the report include a total asset base of $62.4 billion, with loans held-for-investment increasing to $18.3 billion. The company’s secured financing agreements rose significantly, reflecting its strategic acquisitions and property investments. Additionally, the company declared dividends of $0.48 per share, maintaining its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking forward, Starwood Property Trust remains focused on leveraging its diversified portfolio and strategic acquisitions to drive growth. The management expressed confidence in navigating the current economic environment, aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the real estate and lending markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue