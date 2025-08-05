Starwood European Real Estate Finance Declares Q2 Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announced a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per share for the second quarter of 2025, maintaining its targeted annualised dividend yield of 6.3%. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its shareholders, reinforcing its stable position in the real estate investment sector.

Spark’s Take on GB:SWEF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SWEF is a Outperform.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s overall score is driven by its financial stability, high equity, and robust cash flows. The stock’s undervaluation and attractive dividend yield further support its appeal. However, limited price momentum and revenue growth fluctuations are notable risks.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the orderly realisation of its assets and its assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

Average Trading Volume: 60,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £127.3M

