Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces £25 Million Capital Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Starwood European Real Estate ate Finance ( (GB:SWEF) ) is now available.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announced a correction to the redemption price for its ninth capital distribution, adjusting it to £0.9638 per share. The company is distributing £25 million to shareholders, funded by the repayment of a UK hospital loan investment. This move will result in the redemption of approximately 32.36% of the company’s issued share capital, with shares being canceled and a new ISIN number issued for remaining shares. This distribution reflects the company’s strategy to manage its portfolio, which now includes three loan investments, two of which are low-risk.

Spark’s Take on GB:SWEF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SWEF is a Outperform.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s overall score is driven by its financial stability, high equity, and robust cash flows. The stock’s undervaluation and attractive dividend yield further support its appeal. However, limited price momentum and revenue growth fluctuations are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SWEF stock, click here.

More about Starwood European Real Estate ate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It aims to conduct an orderly realization of its assets. The company’s assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

Average Trading Volume: 41,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £71.34M

For detailed information about SWEF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue