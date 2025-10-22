Starpharma Receives $5.5 Million Upfront Payment from Genentech for Oncology Collaboration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Starpharma Holdings Limited ( (AU:SPL) ) has provided an announcement.

Starpharma Holdings Limited has received an upfront payment of USD $5.5 million from Genentech as part of a recently announced license agreement. This collaboration will utilize Starpharma’s proprietary DEP® platform technology to develop dendrimer-drug conjugates incorporating Genentech medicines for oncology targets. The agreement positions Starpharma to potentially receive up to USD $564 million in development, commercial, and net sales milestones, alongside tiered royalties on global net sales. This partnership enhances Starpharma’s industry positioning by leveraging its advanced dendrimer technology to expand its product offerings and market reach in oncology.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Starpharma Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:SPL Stock Forecast page.

More about Starpharma Holdings Limited

Starpharma Holdings Limited is an innovative biotechnology company specializing in dendrimer technology. With over two decades of experience, the company focuses on improving health outcomes for patients with serious illnesses, such as cancer, through its unique dendrimer-based products. Starpharma’s portfolio includes clinical-stage DEP® assets, preclinical radiopharmaceutical assets, research collaborations, and three commercially marketed over-the-counter products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,050,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$121.3M

For detailed information about SPL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue