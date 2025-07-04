Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Announces Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited ( (HK:1159) ) is now available.

Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited has announced a placing of new shares under a general mandate. The company has entered into a placing agreement with a sole agent to issue up to 23,600,000 new shares at a price of HK$1.69 per share, representing a discount to recent trading prices. The proceeds, estimated at approximately HK$38.7 million after expenses, will be used to repay debts, explore new business opportunities, and replenish working capital. The placing is not subject to shareholder approval and is contingent upon certain conditions being met.

More about Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,102,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$244.8M

