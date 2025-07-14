Starcore Secures Lease for Promising Silver Project in Mexico

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Starcore International Mine ( (TSE:SAM) ) just unveiled an update.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. has announced a lease agreement for the San Juan Nepomuceno Project, known as the Tortilla Project, in Queretaro, Mexico. The project includes historical mines with significant potential for silver and gold extraction. Recent metallurgical testing demonstrated effective processing capabilities, with high recovery rates for both silver and gold using the carbon-in-leach process. The project presents substantial exploration opportunities, with potential lateral extensions and deep mineralization systems. The company has secured a 10-year lease with an option to purchase, positioning itself strategically for future development and exploration in the region.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SAM is a Outperform.

Starcore International Mines demonstrates strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and improved profitability. The technical indicators suggest positive momentum, reinforced by recent corporate events that enhance operational efficiency and exploration potential. The low P/E ratio indicates a potential undervaluation, making it an attractive investment candidate. However, attention to liquidity management and historical cash flow volatility remains necessary.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on mineral exploration and development. The company is engaged in projects involving precious metals, with a particular emphasis on silver and gold mining activities.

Average Trading Volume: 59,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$24.07M

