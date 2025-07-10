Starcore Mines to Lease Historic Mexican Silver Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Starcore International Mine ( (TSE:SAM) ) has shared an announcement.

Starcore International Mines Ltd. has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent to lease the San Juan Nepomuceno Project, also known as the Tortilla Project, in Queretaro, Mexico. This historical silver mine, with a history dating back to 1557, presents an opportunity for Starcore to capitalize on the increasing price of silver despite the lack of historical production records. The lease agreement involves a payment structure totaling approximately US$268,500 and includes an option for Starcore to purchase the claims for US$7,000,000. This strategic move could enhance Starcore’s operations and industry positioning by tapping into the untapped potential of the Tortilla Project.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SAM is a Outperform.

Starcore International Mines demonstrates strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and improved profitability. The technical indicators suggest positive momentum, reinforced by recent corporate events that enhance operational efficiency and exploration potential. The low P/E ratio indicates a potential undervaluation, making it an attractive investment candidate. However, attention to liquidity management and historical cash flow volatility remains necessary.

More about Starcore International Mine

Starcore International Mines is a company engaged in precious metals production, with a focus and experience in Mexico. The company complements its base of producing assets with exploration and development projects throughout North America and has expanded its reach internationally with a project in Côte d’Ivoire. Starcore is recognized for its leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility and is committed to making value-driven decisions to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 58,287

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$21.4M

