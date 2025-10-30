Starcoin Group Limited Updates on Token Issue Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech ( (HK:0399) ) has provided an announcement.

Starcoin Group Limited announced a supplemental update regarding their memorandum of understanding for a Token Issue. The company plans to engage Hong Kong legal advisors to ensure compliance with digital asset regulations and privacy considerations. The Token Issue is contingent upon receiving necessary legal confirmations and may involve licensed distributors. The company is still conducting legal reviews and has not yet consulted regulators, emphasizing that the Token Issue may or may not proceed. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as further developments are awaited.

Starcoin Group Limited, formerly known as Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited, operates in the digital assets industry, focusing on token issuance and related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability.

Average Trading Volume: 16,367,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$621.4M

