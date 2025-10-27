Starcoin Group Extends Long Stop Dates for Share Subscription Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech ( (HK:0399) ) has issued an update.

Starcoin Group Limited has announced a further extension of the long stop dates for its subscription agreements with Zhang Biaobing and Chen Jing, involving a total of 90,000,000 shares. The extension is necessary to fulfill the condition precedents of the agreements, moving the deadline from 27 October 2025 to 17 November 2025. This decision maintains the terms and conditions of the agreements, allowing the company more time to meet the necessary requirements without altering the existing contractual obligations.

More about Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech

Starcoin Group Limited, formerly known as Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited, is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 399.

Average Trading Volume: 17,854,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$535.7M

Find detailed analytics on 0399 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

