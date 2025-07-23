Starbox Group Holdings Announces Share Transfer and Leadership Changes in July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Starbox Group Holdings ( (STBXF) ) is now available.

On June 23, 2025, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. transferred 21,642,485 ordinary shares of its indirect subsidiary, One Eighty Holdings Ltd., to settle outstanding loans with Stand Best Creation Limited and Prime King Investment Limited. This transaction reduced Starbox Global’s stake in One Eighty from 51% to approximately 46.2%. Additionally, the company experienced significant leadership changes, with the resignation of three independent directors on June 30, 2025, and the resignation of CEO Lee Choon Wooi on July 4, 2025, who was replaced by Chong Yip Loong. These changes may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Starbox Group Holdings

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a Cayman Islands-based company with a focus on technology-driven business operations. It operates through its subsidiaries, including Starbox Global Ltd., and is involved in digital media services and advertising platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 37,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $148K

