Starbox Group Completes Strategic Acquisition

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has recently finalized the acquisition of Carnegie Hill Limited by issuing 18 million ordinary shares at $0.30 each, amounting to a total consideration of $5.4 million. The shares were distributed under Regulation S, indicating that the transaction was not intended for U.S. residents or persons. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Starbox, as they fully integrate Carnegie Hill’s issued and paid-up share capital into their operations.

