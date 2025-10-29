Star Minerals Advances Tumblegum South Gold Project with Promising Drilling Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Star Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:SMS) ).

Star Minerals Limited has made significant progress in its Tumblegum South Gold Project, with the submission of a mining proposal and notable gold drilling results, indicating strong potential for future mining operations. The company is also advancing its exploration activities in the West Bryah Basin, driven by increased regional interest and high-grade gold findings. Corporate developments include the addition of Bain Global Resources as a substantial holder and a strengthened cash position following a successful capital raise.

Star Minerals Limited is a mining company operating in the gold and copper-gold exploration industry, primarily focusing on its projects in Western Australia. The company is engaged in the development of the Tumblegum South Gold Project and the West Bryah Project, which are located near Meekatharra.

Average Trading Volume: 2,129,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

