Star Group Asia Limited Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Star Group Company Limited ( (HK:1560) ) has provided an announcement.

Star Group Asia Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025. The meeting will address various matters, including the approval of unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, potential interim dividend recommendations, and other business transactions.

More about Star Group Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 79,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$82.75M

