Star Equity Holdings to Merge with Hudson Global

New activity is brewing for Star Equity Holdings ( (STRR) ). The company has submitted a Form DEFM14A to the SEC, indicating an upcoming shareholder vote. This form gives shareholders all the information they need to develop an informed vote. Read on to learn more about the proposed company action.

On May 21, 2025, Star Equity Holdings, Inc. entered into a merger agreement with Hudson Global, Inc., where Star will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Hudson. The merger will result in Star stockholders receiving shares of Hudson common and preferred stock, with the merger expected to consolidate Hudson’s market position and expand its operational capabilities. The merger is subject to approval by both companies’ stockholders, with meetings scheduled for August 21, 2025, to vote on the proposals.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, primarily due to ongoing profitability and cash flow issues. However, positive corporate events and improved business momentum from recent earnings provide some upside potential. The technical and valuation analysis suggests caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Star Equity Holdings

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. operates in the investment sector, focusing on acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of businesses across various industries. The company aims to enhance value through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

