Star Equity Holdings Seeks Alternatives After Deal Fails

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. recently experienced a hiccup in its financial maneuvers when a planned sale and leaseback deal with SP Capital Partners LLC fell through due to the buyer’s inability to secure financing. Despite this setback, the company remains optimistic about its property prospects and is actively seeking new opportunities, with hopes to finalize a similar deal within the year.

