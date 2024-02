Star Equity Holdings (STRR) has released an update.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has declared a $0.25 per share cash dividend for its 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a record date of March 1, 2024, and payment due by March 11, 2024. This announcement could be of particular interest to investors holding or considering this preferred stock in their portfolio.

For further insights into STRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.