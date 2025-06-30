Star Copper Confirms Copper-Gold Extension at Star Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alpha Copper Corp ( (TSE:STCU) ) has issued an update.

Star Copper Corp. announced the completion of its second drill hole in the current campaign, which confirms the extension of copper-gold mineralization down-dip and along strike at its Star Project. The results from Drillhole B indicate a high-grade copper porphyry center with significant mineralization both near the surface and at depth, strengthening the potential for a large-scale copper-gold system. The ongoing drilling efforts are part of a fully funded 2025 campaign aimed at expanding the existing discovery and exploring multiple targets within the project area.

More about Alpha Copper Corp

Star Copper Corp. is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on its flagship Star Project located in the ‘Golden Triangle’ of British Columbia. The company is engaged in exploring high-grade copper porphyry centers and is leveraging a historical exploration database to enhance its modern exploration efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 178,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$39.1M

For detailed information about STCU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue