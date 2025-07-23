Star Copper Addresses OTC Markets Inquiry on Promotional Activities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alpha Copper Corp ( (TSE:STCU) ) has shared an update.

Star Copper Corp. responded to a request from OTC Markets regarding recent promotional activities by Upswitch Media Corp., which may have increased trading volumes of its shares. The company clarified its involvement with Upswitch and confirmed that no false or misleading statements were made in the promotional materials. Star Copper has not engaged other third-party services for investor relations in the past year, except for Upswitch and Zimtu Capital Corp., and continues to work with Invictus Investor Relations Inc.

More about Alpha Copper Corp

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company is advancing its flagship Star Project in British Columbia, which has shown promising mineralization, and plans to further develop its Indata Project. Star Copper is committed to sustainable development and aims to meet the growing global demand for electrification.

Average Trading Volume: 192,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$41.92M

