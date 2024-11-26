Star Combo Pharma Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. (AU:S66) has released an update.

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. announced the outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Richard Allely and Su Zhang. The company also secured approval to amend its constitution, reflecting robust support for its strategic direction. This positive shareholder sentiment could signal promising prospects for the company’s future growth and operations.

