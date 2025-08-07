STAR CM Holdings Reports Significant Reduction in Net Loss for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from STAR CM Holdings Limited ( (HK:6698) ) is now available.

STAR CM Holdings Limited announced a significant reduction in net loss for the first half of 2025, expecting a net loss between RMB10.0 million and RMB12.5 million compared to RMB56.0 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to generating gross profit from its variety program IP operations and a reduction in administrative expenses, indicating a strategic shift in focus that may positively impact its financial stability and market positioning.

More about STAR CM Holdings Limited

STAR CM Holdings Limited is involved in the production, operation, and licensing of intellectual property (IP) for variety programs, with a focus on enhancing its directorial team and post-production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 433,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$813M

