Stanley Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Form Joint Venture for Next-Gen Vehicle Lamp Systems

Stanley Electric Co ( (JP:6923) ) has provided an announcement.

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. has entered into a Basic Integration Agreement with Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation to establish a joint venture for the lamp system business for next-generation vehicles. This strategic move is expected to enhance their market positioning in the automotive sector by focusing on electronic and control components for advanced vehicle lighting systems.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6923) stock is a Buy with a Yen3200.00 price target.

More about Stanley Electric Co

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic and control components for automotive lamp systems. The company targets both four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles, including next-generation vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 589,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen423.4B

