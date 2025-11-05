Stanley Black & Decker Reports Stable Q3 2025 Performance

Stanley Black & Decker ( (SWK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stanley Black & Decker presented to its investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, a global leader in tools and outdoor products, is renowned for its innovative solutions catering to builders, tradespeople, and DIY enthusiasts worldwide. The company, which operates in the manufacturing sector, is known for its portfolio of trusted brands, including DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and BLACK+DECKER.

In its third quarter of 2025, Stanley Black & Decker reported stable financial performance despite a challenging economic environment. The company’s revenue stood at $3.8 billion, consistent with the previous year, as gains in pricing and currency were offset by lower volume. Notably, the DEWALT brand continued to show growth, contributing to an expansion in gross margins.

Key financial metrics revealed a gross margin of 31.4%, with an adjusted gross margin of 31.6%, reflecting a year-over-year improvement. The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $1.43, benefiting from a favorable tax rate. Free cash flow was reported at $155 million, underscoring the company’s effective cash management strategies. Additionally, the Global Cost Reduction Program has been successful, nearing its target with $1.9 billion in savings achieved.

The Tools & Outdoor segment maintained its sales levels, while the Engineered Fastening segment saw a 3% increase in net sales, driven by strong performance in the automotive and aerospace markets. However, the company faced non-cash asset impairment charges impacting certain trade names and investments.

Looking ahead, Stanley Black & Decker remains focused on achieving its long-term financial goals, including margin expansion and cash generation. The management is committed to driving innovation and operational excellence to ensure sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.

