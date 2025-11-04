Standex International Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Standex International Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenges

Standex International Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenges

Standex International ((SXI)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Standex International’s recent earnings call conveyed a generally optimistic sentiment, despite facing some challenges. The company reported strong sales growth, particularly in new product sales and the Amran/Narayan Group, although it acknowledged organic declines in the Electronics and Scientific segments and restructuring costs. Overall, the sentiment was positive, with a promising sales outlook and strategic expansions on the horizon.

Record Sales Growth

Standex International reported a significant increase in sales, with a 27.6% year-on-year growth, reaching $217.4 million. New product sales contributed significantly, growing more than 35% to approximately $14.5 million. The company also achieved its highest quarterly order intake ever, with orders reaching approximately $226 million.

Strong Performance of Amran/Narayan Group

The Amran/Narayan Group delivered record sales of over $35 million and is expected to continue its impressive growth trajectory, with a projected year-on-year increase of more than 20% in fiscal 2026. The group’s sales have grown nearly 35% over the past 12 months compared to pre-acquisition levels.

Expanded Operations

Standex has expanded its operations with new facilities in Croatia and Mexico. These expansions are aimed at supporting the growing power requirements for data centers and grid expansion, aligning with the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

Increased Fiscal Year 2026 Sales Outlook

The company has raised its revenue expectations for fiscal year 2026, now anticipating growth of over $110 million, which is $10 million more than previously communicated. This optimistic outlook is driven by robust momentum from new product sales and fast-growth markets.

Improved Adjusted Operating Margin

Standex reported an improved adjusted operating margin, which increased by 210 basis points year-on-year to 19.1%. This improvement reflects the company’s focus on operational efficiency and cost management.

Electronics Organic Decline

The Electronics segment experienced an organic revenue decline of 3.1%, attributed to a facility closure and customer delays in approving alternate sites. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about future growth in this segment.

Scientific Segment Challenges

The Scientific segment faced an organic revenue decline of 8.7%, primarily due to reduced demand from academic and research institutions, which were impacted by cuts in NIH funding.

Restructuring Charges

Standex announced the closure of four sites within its Engraving segment, leading to approximately $5 million in restructuring charges. However, these closures are expected to yield similar annualized cost savings.

Increased Net Debt

The company reported an increase in net debt, amounting to $446 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter 2026, compared to net cash of $15.6 million a year ago.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Standex International provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal year 2026, expecting revenue growth of over $110 million, driven by new product sales and fast-growth market sales. The Amran/Narayan Group, now renamed Standex Electronics Grid, is projected to grow over 20% year-on-year. The company anticipates organic growth in the Electronics segment to reach mid- to high single-digits, with an adjusted operating margin of 19.1%.

In summary, Standex International’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment, with strong sales growth and strategic expansions. Despite challenges in certain segments, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects, with increased revenue expectations and improved operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement