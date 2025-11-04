Standard Motor Products Reports Strong Q3 Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Standard Motor Products Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Standard Motor Products Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Standard Motor Products ((SMP)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Standard Motor Products’ recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, highlighting robust financial performance and significant revenue growth. The company has successfully leveraged acquisitions and market share gains to drive this growth, although it faces challenges such as declines in specific segments and rising operating expenses. The positive outlook, particularly with the integration of Nissens, suggests continued growth momentum.

Strong Revenue Growth

Standard Motor Products reported an impressive overall growth of nearly 25%, with its legacy business contributing a 4% increase. A significant portion of this growth was fueled by the newly acquired Nissens business, underscoring the strategic importance of acquisitions in the company’s expansion strategy.

Temperature Control Segment Growth

The Temperature Control segment experienced a remarkable 15% increase in sales compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by strong demand and successful market share gains, highlighting the segment’s vital role in the company’s portfolio.

Nissens Business Performance

Nissens made a substantial contribution of nearly $85 million in revenue, achieving a mid-teens EBITDA percentage. This performance reflects strong market positioning and favorable currency translation, further validating the acquisition’s strategic value.

Adjusted EBITDA Improvement

The company’s adjusted EBITDA improved to 12.4% of net sales, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increasing by 6.3% in Q3. This improvement underscores the company’s effective financial management and operational efficiency.

Positive Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

Standard Motor Products generated $7.5 million more in cash from operations during the first nine months and repaid $47 million on its credit agreement. This financial discipline highlights the company’s focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Decline in Vehicle Control Sales

The Vehicle Control segment saw a 1.6% decline in net sales, primarily due to a secular decline in wire products. This challenge indicates areas where the company may need to innovate or diversify.

Engineered Solutions Sales Decline

Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment decreased by 0.3%, with adjusted EBITDA impacted by lower sales volume and tariff costs. This decline suggests potential areas for strategic improvement.

Higher Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased due to the transition to a new warehouse and higher distribution expenses. These factors highlight the challenges of scaling operations and managing logistics efficiently.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Standard Motor Products has raised its full-year sales guidance to a low to mid-20% range, reflecting strong customer demand and strategic cost management. The company aims to maintain an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5% to 11% and reduce its leverage ratio to 2x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026. This guidance underscores confidence in continued growth and financial stability.

In conclusion, Standard Motor Products’ earnings call presented a positive outlook with strong revenue growth driven by strategic acquisitions and market share gains. Despite challenges in specific segments and rising operating expenses, the company’s forward-looking guidance and successful integration of Nissens suggest sustained growth momentum. Investors and stakeholders can remain optimistic about the company’s future performance.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement