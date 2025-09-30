Standard Development Group Limited Announces Board Composition and Committee Assignments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Standard Development Group Limited ( (HK:1867) ) just unveiled an update.

Standard Development Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive directors. The company has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned to each committee. This organizational structure is likely to enhance governance and operational oversight, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Standard Development Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 253,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$276.4M

