Standard Development Group Limited Announces AGM Results and Board Changes

Standard Development Group Limited ( (HK:1867) ) has shared an update.

Standard Development Group Limited announced the results of its annual general meeting held on September 30, 2025. All proposed resolutions, including the re-election and appointment of directors and auditors, were unanimously approved by shareholders. The company also granted mandates to the board for share issuance and repurchase, indicating strong shareholder support and potential strategic flexibility.

More about Standard Development Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 253,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$276.4M

