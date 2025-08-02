Standard Chartered’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Standard Chartered ((GB:STAN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Standard Chartered’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust performance, marked by significant income growth and strategic initiatives. The sentiment was largely positive, buoyed by record achievements in wealth management and sustainable finance. However, challenges such as pressures on net interest income and declines in transaction services income were also acknowledged, alongside an increase in Stage 2 loans.

Strong Income Growth

The company reported a remarkable 15% year-on-year increase in Q2 income, fueled by double-digit growth across Global Banking, Global Markets, and Wealth Solutions. This surge contributed to a 34% rise in profit before tax, with a notable return on tangible equity of 19.7%.

Share Buyback Announcement

Standard Chartered announced an additional share buyback of $1.3 billion, bringing the total distribution to $6.5 billion since the full year 2023 results. The company aims to reach at least $8 billion in share buybacks between 2024 and 2026.

Record Net New Money in Wealth

The bank achieved a record net new money inflow of $16 billion in Q2, with 64,000 new affluent clients joining, totaling 135,000 year-to-date. This highlights the bank’s strong performance in wealth management.

Strong Performance in Ventures

Income from ventures such as Mox and Trust saw a 48% increase, driven by product innovation and volume growth. Deposits in these ventures grew by over 30% and 40%, respectively, showcasing the success of these initiatives.

Sustainable Finance Progress

The company made strides in sustainable finance, with a 5% year-on-year increase in income for the first half. Since 2021, $136 billion has been mobilized towards a $300 billion commitment by 2030, underscoring its dedication to sustainable initiatives.

Net Interest Income Pressure

Net interest income faced a 4% decline quarter-on-quarter due to a sharp drop in HIBOR and lower rates in Singapore and India. A low single-digit percentage decline is forecasted year-on-year, indicating ongoing pressure in this area.

Transaction Services Income Decline

Transaction services income decreased by 8% year-on-year, primarily due to lower income in payments and liquidity product lines. This decline was driven by margin compression from lower interest rates.

Stage 2 Loans Increase

The quarter saw a 10% increase in Stage 2 loans, largely due to the reclassification of some sovereigns. This highlights a potential area of concern for the bank.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Standard Chartered revised its income growth guidance for 2025 to the lower end of the 5% to 7% range. The company reported strong financial performance for the second quarter, with operating income reaching $5.5 billion and profit before tax rising to $2.4 billion. The firm also achieved $500 million in savings through its Fit for Growth program, with expected total expenses below $12.3 billion for 2026.

In summary, Standard Chartered’s earnings call reflected a strong performance with significant income growth and strategic initiatives. While challenges such as net interest income pressures and transaction services income declines were noted, the company’s achievements in wealth management and sustainable finance were commendable. Looking forward, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, despite revising its income growth guidance to the lower end of the expected range.

