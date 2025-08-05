Standard Chartered CEO Sells Significant Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ) has shared an update.

Standard Chartered PLC announced that Judy Hsu, CEO of Wealth and Retail Banking, has sold 280,000 ordinary shares at a price of £13.60 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction may impact the company’s stock market performance and stakeholder perceptions, as it involves a significant volume of shares from a high-ranking executive.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STAN) stock is a Hold with a £8.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Standard Chartered stock, see the GB:STAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAN is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects robust financials and attractive valuation, offset by operational challenges and cash flow concerns. Technical indicators show strong momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Earnings call sentiment is positive with strategic growth plans but highlights some income pressures.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:STAN stock, click here.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a prominent financial services company operating in the banking industry. It primarily offers wealth management and retail banking services, with a significant focus on emerging markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,768,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £31.36B

See more insights into STAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue