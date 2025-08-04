Standard Chartered Announces Share Buy-back and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Standard Chartered ( (GB:STAN) ).

Standard Chartered PLC announced the purchase of 555,865 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buy-back program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move, executed through Goldman Sachs International, is part of a strategy to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, which may impact the total number of voting rights in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STAN) stock is a Hold with a £8.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Standard Chartered stock, see the GB:STAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STAN is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance underpinned by robust revenue growth and a healthy balance sheet. Positive technical indicators and valuation metrics enhance the outlook, though operational and cash flow challenges present risks. Recent corporate actions, such as share buybacks, further support shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:STAN stock, click here.

More about Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group, primarily engaged in providing financial services such as personal and business banking, wealth management, and corporate banking. The company operates across various markets with a significant focus on Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

YTD Price Performance: 39.60%

Average Trading Volume: 5,768,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £31.36B

See more data about STAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue