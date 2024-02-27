Stamper Oil Defends Integrity Amid Shareholder Suit

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp (TSE:STMP) has released an update.

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. has publicly refuted claims from a shareholder lawsuit by 1428 INVESTMENTS INC., emphasizing its dedication to ethical business conduct and asserting the accusations as baseless. The company remains resolute in defending its reputation while continuing its commitment to generating shareholder value and maintaining professional operational standards.

