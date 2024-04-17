Stallion Uranium Corp Strikes Promising Radioactivity

Stallion Gold Corp (TSE:STUD) has released an update.

Stallion Uranium Corp. has reported promising results from their second drill hole in the Coffer Project, Saskatchewan, with significant anomalous radioactivity detected. This discovery along the Appaloosa trend at the Athabasca Basin supports the potential for a significant uranium deposit. The company’s continued success in drilling is bolstering confidence in the project’s geological prospects.

