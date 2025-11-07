Stabilis Solutions Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Stability

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( (SLNG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stabilis Solutions, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a company that provides clean energy solutions, specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, storage, transportation, and fueling services across various industries. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Stabilis Solutions reported a revenue increase to $20.3 million from $17.6 million in the same period last year. The company saw a net income of $1.1 million for the quarter, compared to $997,000 in the previous year, despite a year-to-date net loss of $1.1 million. Key financial highlights include a rise in LNG product revenues and a stable cash position, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $10.3 million. The company also maintained compliance with its debt covenants and extended its revolving credit facility maturity date. Looking ahead, Stabilis Solutions remains focused on leveraging its LNG capabilities to serve diverse markets while maintaining financial stability and strategic growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue