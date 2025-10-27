Staar Surgical Postpones Stockholders Meeting Amid Merger Talks

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Staar Surgical ( (STAA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, STAAR Surgical announced the postponement of its special meeting of stockholders, originally scheduled for November 6, 2025, to December 3, 2025, due to ongoing discussions with Alcon regarding a merger agreement. The new record date for voting eligibility is October 24, 2025. This delay reflects the company’s strategic considerations in finalizing the merger, which could significantly impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (STAA) stock is a Hold with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Staar Surgical stock, see the STAA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STAA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STAA is a Neutral.

Staar Surgical’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and valuation concerns. The company’s declining revenue and profitability, coupled with a negative P/E ratio, highlight significant operational and valuation challenges. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, with no strong momentum indicators. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events leaves some uncertainty about future strategic directions.

To see Spark’s full report on STAA stock, click here.

More about Staar Surgical

STAAR Surgical is a global leader in the field of implantable phakic intraocular lenses, offering vision correction solutions that reduce or eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses. The company has been dedicated to ophthalmic surgery since 1982, focusing on the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced Implantable Collamer Lenses (ICLs). STAAR’s products are clinically proven to provide long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue, and the company has sold over 3 million ICLs in more than 75 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, STAAR operates facilities in California and Switzerland.

Average Trading Volume: 1,729,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.3B

For detailed information about STAA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue