ST Group Exits UK Gong Cha Market with Subsidiary Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited ( (SG:DRX) ) is now available.

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited has announced the creditors’ voluntary liquidation of its indirect subsidiary, GCTea Outlets 2B Ltd, in the UK. This decision is part of the company’s strategic plan to exit the Gong Cha brand in the UK due to the subsidiary’s ongoing losses and the challenging economic environment. The liquidation is expected to have a long-term positive impact on the group’s consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share, despite some immediate losses.

More about ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on managing and franchising outlets under various brands. The company has a significant market presence in the Asia-Pacific region and the UK, with its operations including the Gong Cha brand.

Average Trading Volume: 161,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$36.62M

For a thorough assessment of DRX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue