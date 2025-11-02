St George Mining Strengthens Araxá Project Team with Key Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from St. George Mining Ltd. ( (AU:SGQ) ) is now available.

St George Mining Limited has appointed Ms. Marina Spinola as an Advisor to its Board, enhancing its in-country team for the Araxá project in Brazil. This strategic appointment aims to leverage Ms. Spinola’s extensive experience in stakeholder engagement and institutional relations to advance the Araxá rare earths-niobium project, which is poised to become a significant player in the global critical metals market. The project already boasts the largest and highest-grade carbonatite-hosted rare earth element resource in South America, with ongoing efforts to expand and upgrade the resource. St George is also pursuing downstream partnerships, including a collaboration with MagBras to establish a rare earths magnet-making facility in Brazil, and is in the process of completing a significant equity raising to further develop the Araxá project.

More about St. George Mining Ltd.

St George Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development of critical metals projects. Their primary project is the Araxá rare earths-niobium project located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company is working on establishing a sustainable and responsible mining operation to support new supply chains for critical metals.

YTD Price Performance: 320.0%

Average Trading Volume: 30,114,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$372.8M

Find detailed analytics on SGQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue