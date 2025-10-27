St George Mining Limited Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

St. George Mining Ltd. ( (AU:SGQ) ) has shared an update.

St George Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, at The Melbourne Hotel in Perth. The company encourages shareholders to participate by attending in person or lodging proxy votes and submitting questions in advance to facilitate a well-prepared meeting. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it involves important decisions affecting their shareholding.

More about St. George Mining Ltd.

St George Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary activities involve the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 380.0%

Average Trading Volume: 28,093,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$425.3M

