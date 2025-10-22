St George Mining Highlights Araxá Project at IMARC 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

St. George Mining Ltd. ( (AU:SGQ) ) has provided an update.

St George Mining Limited is showcasing its Araxá Project at the 2025 IMARC conference in Sydney. The Araxá Project, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, is highlighted as a de-risked, world-class project with the largest and highest-grade carbonatite-hosted REE deposit in South America and the second highest grade in the Western world. This announcement underscores St George’s strategic positioning in the rare earth elements market and its potential impact on stakeholders by emphasizing the project’s scale and quality.

More about St. George Mining Ltd.

St George Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include rare earth elements (REE) and niobium, with a significant market focus on high-grade deposits in South America.

Average Trading Volume: 26,315,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$460.8M

See more data about SGQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue