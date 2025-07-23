ST Engineering Secures $4.7 Billion in New Contracts for 2Q2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from ST Engineering ( (SG:S63) ).

ST Engineering announced securing $4.7 billion in new contracts during the second quarter of 2025, with significant contributions from its Commercial Aerospace, Defense & Public Security, and Urban Solutions & Satcom segments. These contracts are expected to strengthen ST Engineering’s market position and enhance its operational capabilities, particularly in areas such as Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO), digital systems, and cybersecurity, thereby positively impacting stakeholders and the company’s growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:S63) stock is a Buy with a S$8.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ST Engineering stock, see the SG:S63 Stock Forecast page.

More about ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defense, and engineering group based in Singapore. The company operates in several segments including Commercial Aerospace, Defense & Public Security, and Urban Solutions & Satcom, focusing on delivering innovative solutions across these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 5,781,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$26.33B

See more data about S63 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

