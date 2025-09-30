St Barbara Projects Increased Gold Output for FY26 Amid Pending Decisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

St. Barbara ( (AU:SBM) ) has provided an update.

St Barbara Limited has released its gold production and cost guidance for the 2026 financial year, projecting an increase in gold output from its Simberi Operations. The company anticipates a 21% year-on-year increase in production, supported by the arrival of new equipment. However, the final investment decisions for the Simberi Expansion Project are pending due to unresolved tax assessments and mining lease approvals. Additionally, the company has outlined its care and maintenance costs for the Touquoy site, with a significant reduction in reclamation expenses compared to the previous year.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SBM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.68 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on St. Barbara stock, see the AU:SBM Stock Forecast page.

More about St. Barbara

St Barbara Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. It operates the Simberi Operations and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker SBM.

Average Trading Volume: 6,798,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$579.8M

For a thorough assessment of SBM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue