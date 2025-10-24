S&T Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

S&T Bancorp ( (STBA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information S&T Bancorp presented to its investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, operating primarily in the banking sector through its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, which serves customers in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, S&T Bancorp reported a net income of $35.0 million, translating to $0.91 per diluted share. This marks an increase from the previous quarter’s net income of $31.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, and also surpasses the $32.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, reported in the same quarter last year.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a robust return on average assets of 1.42% and a return on average equity of 9.48%. The company also saw a growth in net interest income by $2.6 million, or 3.00%, and an expansion in net interest margin to 3.93%. Total portfolio loans increased by $46.6 million, and noninterest expenses decreased by $1.7 million, reflecting effective cost management.

Despite an increase in nonperforming assets to $49.6 million, S&T Bancorp maintains a strong capital position with all regulatory capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds. The company continues to focus on building robust capital levels to support future growth.

Looking ahead, S&T Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about the company’s financial flexibility and growth prospects, driven by strong return metrics and net interest margin expansion.

