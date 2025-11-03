SSY Group’s Vitamin B6 Injection Gains Regulatory Approval in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SSY Group ( (HK:2005) ) has provided an announcement.

SSY Group Limited has announced that its Vitamin B6 Injection has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China for the Consistency Evaluation of the Quality and Efficacy of Generic Drugs. This development signifies a positive step in the company’s product portfolio, potentially enhancing its market position and offering improved treatment options for conditions such as vitamin B6 deficiency and other related ailments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2005) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.50 price target.

More about SSY Group

SSY Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of generic drugs. The company’s primary products include various pharmaceutical formulations, with a market focus on providing effective and affordable healthcare solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -8.80%

Average Trading Volume: 14,342,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$9.15B

