SSY Group’s Drotaverine Hydrochloride Gains Approval in China

An announcement from SSY Group ( (HK:2005) ) is now available.

SSY Group Limited has announced that its Drotaverine Hydrochloride, an antispasmodic drug used for treating spasms in the biliary, urinary, and gastrointestinal tracts, has received approval for registration from the National Medical Products Administration of China. This development marks a significant step for the company in expanding its product offerings and strengthening its position in the pharmaceutical market, potentially benefiting shareholders and investors.

More about SSY Group

SSY Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of medical drugs. The company specializes in creating bulk drugs and has a market focus on antispasmodic medications, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 14,685,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$9.09B

